UN Security Council to vote on resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

A senior U.S. official told The Associated Press the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia but believes it is important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia's international isolation.

The final draft resolution would reaffirm the council's commitment "to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

The measure is set to fail because Moscow can cast a veto in the 15-member Security Council. Diplomats told Reuters it appears at least 11 members would vote in favor.

The official said the council vote will be followed by a resolution voted on quickly in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The council is scheduled to vote at 3 p.m. EST Friday.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Ukraine’s government has pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has brushed off global condemnation and a wave of crippling sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.

