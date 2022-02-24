Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

UN Security Council to vote on resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine

The measure is set to fail because Moscow can cast a veto in the 15-member Security Council

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
US officials say Russia has fired more than 160 missiles into Ukraine Video

US officials say Russia has fired more than 160 missiles into Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on the latest from Ukraine on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

The United Nations Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops. 

A senior U.S. official told The Associated Press the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia but believes it is important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia's international isolation. 

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward attend the United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with Russia, in New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward attend the United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with Russia, in New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

The final draft resolution would reaffirm the council's commitment "to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders." 

Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand in front of an apartment building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled town of Yasynuvata (Yasinovataya) in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 24, 2022.

Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand in front of an apartment building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled town of Yasynuvata (Yasinovataya) in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 24, 2022. (Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

The measure is set to fail because Moscow can cast a veto in the 15-member Security Council. Diplomats told Reuters it appears at least 11 members would vote in favor. 

The official said the council vote will be followed by a resolution voted on quickly in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The council is scheduled to vote at 3 p.m. EST Friday.

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. 

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Ukraine’s government has pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has brushed off global condemnation and a wave of crippling sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

