Two more Republicans identified as having Air Force records improperly released to Dem-linked researcher

The Air Force's improper release of 11 service member's military records is now known to include two more Republican political figures, in addition to three previously revealed, according to new reports.

The Lehigh Valley News reported that former GOP House candidate Kevin Dellicker of Pennsylvania was among those whose non-public information was turned over to a research firm linked to Democrats. According to Politico, Nevada Republican Sam Peters, who also ran for House last year, was another.

"I trust that federal law enforcement authorities will investigate and prosecute this brazen attack on military information systems," Dellicker said in a statement released by a representative. "I hope they follow the money trail to see who paid this sleazy firm for its illegal activities."

The firm in question is Due Diligence Group, whose Abraham Payton was named by the Air Force in letters to Peters and Dellicker as having made "multiple requests" for their records, Politico reported. Due Diligence Group received more than $110,000 from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) from January 2021 to December 2022, according to FEC records, although it is unknown if the campaign committee used or received these or any other materials from Due Diligence.

Fox News reached out to the DCCC for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Peters, meanwhile, appears convinced that the DCCC was involved in foul play.

"Look, you sanction a hitman to kill somebody, you’re guilty of a crime. You sanction somebody to steal, you’re guilty of a crime," Peters told Politico. "And the DCCC needs to be [held to account], and I fully intend on making sure they are."

Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, were previously revealed to have also had their records released without authorization following requests from Payton. They have called for an investigation of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Air Force told Fox News that "[t]here was no evidence of political motivation or malicious intent on the part of any employee."

The Air Force acknowledged that they improperly released the military records of a total of 11 people. Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokesperson, reportedly said that "virtually all" of the 11 unapproved releases were made to the same third party.

The Air Force said their discovery came from an internal audit that began following the discovery that Republican Indiana House candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green’s military records were improperly released. Those records, reported on by Politico in October 2022, included details of a sexual assault.

The release of Green's records led House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to send a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanding information including a list of the improperly released records of congressional candidates over the past two years and a list of punitive actions taken against those responsible for the leak.

Fox News' Tyler Olson, Brandon Gillespie, and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.