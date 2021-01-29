Tucker: Dems' rhetoric, actions show they're 'more afraid now that Donald Trump has left office'

Democrats and their allies in Big Tech and the media are doing more than just attacking their political opponents, host Tucker Carlson argued Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The party is also causing deeper divisions in society that will increasly destabilize the country, he said.

People like Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have made various public statements labeling Republicans as extremists -- with Ocasio-Cortez claiming the GOP has "white supremacist sympathizers" within its ranks, and Brennan claiming "domestic violent extremists" in the form of far-right supporters of President Trump are more dangerous than Al Qaeda.

"They're much more pervasive. Their numbers are much larger," Brennan said in an MSNBC clip played by Carlson.

Brennan went on to note that many Americans who identify as right of center also tend to own personal firearms.

"The former CIA director has isolated the real problem -- it's you," Carlson said. "Anyone who disagrees with [top Biden adviser] Susan Rice is worse than Usama bin Laden; and more dangerous. These people, meaning you, 'have the weapons. These terrorists'."

"By 'terrorists,' they mean tens of millions of American citizens who might have a firearm at home and didn't vote for Joe Biden. 'They are the threat, and we need to hunt them like we hunted Al Qaeda.' That's what he said," the host continued.

"It is hard to imagine a leader saying something more destructive and more reckless than that on television in a moment as fraught as the one we are in. It's terrifying in its stupidity."

Carlson said people like Brennan risk creating more actual extremists who might take drastic actions, adding that he is also not alone in stating the "official line" that the "American government is now at war with its own population."

The host also noted the thousands of military officers being stationed in the District of Columbia, and the fact that lawmakers further fortified the Capitol and White House, making it look less like a country proverbially by and for the people.

"Here's the really interesting thing," Carlson said. "They seem much more afraid now that Donald Trump has left office. With Donald Trump gone, they sense that a period of actual populism has begun, real populism, and they may be right."

He pointed to the drastic stock market volatility brought on by retail investors spiking GameStop stock, which caused a financial bloodbath for hedge funds that had short-sold the ailing retail outlet's shares en masse.

"A group of guys on Reddit exposed the entire American finance establishment as a corrupt and fraudulent scam that it often is. That's a pivotal moment in this country," he said. "Once you see something like that, you can't unsee it. Once someone pulls the mask from your face, he still remembers her face."

The host said all of these events are in part resultant of a larger push by the Biden administration and their allies in Big Tech.

"Within hours [of Joe Biden taking office], Democrats begin crushing even the mildest dissent. They shut down an entire social media company called Parler not because they did anything wrong, but similar because they couldn't control it," he said.

"They couldn't take the chance that somebody on Parler might criticize them so they eliminated it. They arrested a man, threw him in handcuffs because he made fun of Hillary Clinton on Twitter. That man is facing ten years in prison," he continued, referencing the case of a social media influencer in Florida detained by the FBI earlier this week.

"Democrats then declared war on their rival political party, not a metaphorical war, but an actual one -- with soldiers and paramilitary law enforcement in the world's most dominant powerful intelligence agency."

"They denounced Republicans ... as dangerous terrorists, likened them to ISIS and Al Qaeda. And, anyone who complained about this or fought back in any way was threatened with expulsion from Congress," Carlson said.

"Nothing like that has ever taken place in this country before. This is the most sweeping an audacious assault on civil liberties in American history. ... The Democratic Party doesn't exist to serve abstract principles of liberty or justice or the Bill of Rights."

"When you tell people they are evil because of how they vote or how they look, and our leaders are definitely telling them that every single day -- when you train a population to tally Americans by race and ethnicity first and foremost ... [w]hat effect does that have promote group identity even as you intentionally destroyed national identity?" he asked.

"If you do all of those things, what kind of country do you get at the end? You get a scary, divided country -- the kind of country where you need steel fencing outside of the national legislature."

He said that the results of such extreme actions and suppression were obvious, and that the best solution is for the left to tamp down on its divisive rhetoric and threatening actions.

"No more aging spies on cable news (Brennan) declaring war on American citizens. ... No more power-mad members of Congress dividing people by race so they can conquer. 'White fragility,' 'White supremacy' -- those are racial attacks. Stop lying about it. We shouldn't talk that way in public. All of those attacks are making people crazy."

"Talk like this, which is everywhere all of a sudden, is the enemy of the country we once lived in."