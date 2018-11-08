Fox News execs condemn ‘reprehensible’ threats made outside home of Tucker Carlson

Top Fox News executives on Thursday condemned the “reprehensible” threats made by a chanting mob outside the home of network host Tucker Carlson overnight.

“The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible. The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable. We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground,” CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a joint statement.

Video of the incident outside the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host's home was posted on social media by Smash Racism, D.C. The same group made headlines in September after activists confronted Sen.Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife inside a restaurant during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Twitter has since suspended the group’s account, but the video can still be viewed on the accounts of journalists who condemned the situation.

Carlson was not home at the time. He said his wife, Susie, was home alone and heard the commotion from the kitchen. She called the police and locked herself into a pantry, he said. The couple has four children. His brother -- who lives close by -- arrived about the same time as law enforcement.

The host said activists rang his doorbell, broke his oak door and one protester was apparently caught on security video mentioning a pipe bomb.

D.C. police did not immediately respond to a Fox News email early Thursday.

Carlson said he was at the Fox News bureau in Washington working on his opening monologue when neighbors texted him about the commotion outside his home. His wife of 22 years did not contact him because she didn’t want to distract him before he went on air, he said.

The group eventually scattered. It was unclear if there were any arrests.

Carlson said he is used to being confronted in public and has no interest in playing the role of victim, but he said his wife and his four children should not have to be exposed to the aggression while at home.

“Here’s the problem, I have four children,” he said by phone. “I never thought twice about leaving them home alone, but this is the reaction because this group doesn’t like my TV show.”

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.