TSA: Pilots to Be Exempt From Some Airport Checks

WASHINGTON -- The Transportation Security Administration says airline pilots will be allowed to skip some physical security checks at airports.

Pilots have complained about being held up in airport security lines with travelers, and forced to go through screening.

TSA now says that pilots traveling in uniform or on airline business will see immediate changes in their screening at airport checkpoints, according to an agency press release.

Earlier this week, TSA administrator John Pistole told lawmakers the agency was working with airline pilots on a new plan for their screening requirements.