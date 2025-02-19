Trump's nominee for Labor secretary walks back support for PRO Act, embraces Republican Right-to-Work laws

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the pro-union Republican tapped by President Donald Trump for Labor secretary, testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) on Wednesday, fielding questions from senators about her support for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.

Chavez-DeRemer supported the PRO Act as a representative for Oregon’s 5th congressional district. She told senators on Wednesday she no longer supports the aspect of the PRO Act that would have overturned Republican-backed Right-to-Work laws, which could earn her the favor of some Republican senators who were reluctant to confirm her nomination.

The PRO Act would effectively kill state-level laws that prevent employers and unions from requiring workers to pay union dues as a condition of their employment. Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. , opposed the PRO Act for overturning Right-to-Work laws. Paul said he would not support her if she continued to support the PRO Act.

"If she wanted to make a public statement saying that her support for the PRO Act was incorrect and she no longer does, then I'd think about her nomination," Paul told Fox News Digital in a statement ahead of Chavez-DeRemer’s hearing.

As a member of the HELP committee, Paul had the opportunity to question Chavez-DeRemer about the PRO Act on Wednesday.

"So you no longer support the aspect of the PRO Act that would have overturned state Right-to-Work laws?" Paul asked during the hearing.

Chavez-DeRemer agreed she no longer supports the aspect of the PRO Act that would have overturned the state’s Right-to-Work laws, replying, "Yes, sir."

"Like President Trump, I believe our labor laws need to be updated and modernized to reflect today's workforce and the business environment," Chavez-DeRemer said on Wednesday. "As a member of Congress, the PRO Act was the bill to have those conversations that mattered deeply to the people of Oregon's 5th congressional district. I recognize that that bill was imperfect, and I also recognize that I am no longer representing Oregon as a lawmaker."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., also queried Chavez-DeRemer about the PRO Act, questioning if she would change Alabama's Right-to-Work laws.

"My constituents at home want to know that. Are you going to try to change our status as Right-to-Work?" Tuberville asked during the hearing.

"I respect the fact that you are from a Right-to-Work state, and I respect the fact that you can continue to be a Right-to-Work state," Chavez-DeRemer said.

Chavez-DeRemer highlighted the distinction between representing Oregon as a congresswoman and representing Trump’s agenda as Labor secretary.

"I signed on to the PRO Act because I was representing Oregon's 5th district, but I also signed on to the PRO Act because I wanted to be at that table and have those conversations. I fully, fairly support states who want to protect their Right-to-Work," Chavez-DeRemer said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.T.) began the hearing by questioning if Chavez-DeRemer would stand by her pro-union values or bend the knee to Trump’s "authoritarian" rule.

"You will have to make a choice. Will you be a rubber stamp for the anti-worker agenda of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other multi-billionaires who are blatantly anti-union?" Sanders asked.

"Or will you stand with working families all over the country? So that is really the main issue. It's not just your record. This is a very unusual administration. In my view, we are moving toward an authoritarian society where one person has enormous power," Sanders added.

Chavez-DeRemer was joined by her husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, father Richard Chavez, mother Patricia Chavez, daughter Annie DeRemer and other extended family members.

In her opening statement, Chavez-DeRemer thanked Trump and credited him with the "single greatest political achievement of our time" – a new coalition of working-class Americans.

"President Trump has united a new coalition of working-class Americans like never before. With 59.6% of Teamsters backing him, historic support from African American and Latino voters, and record-breaking turnout in once-solid blue cities and states—Americans are speaking loud and clear. They are calling for action, progress, and leadership that puts the American worker first," Chavez-DeRemer said.

Chavez-DeRemer advocated for trade school investments to expand "educational pathways beyond the traditional four-year degree" programs that will strengthen the American workforce. She committed to leveling the playing field for American businesses, workers and unions.

"My record of collaboration demonstrates a shared belief that, under President Trump’s leadership, we can deliver real solutions. Putting American Workers First is not just a vision but a promise to fight for every working mom, single dad, small business owner, and every American striving for their fair shot at the American Dream," Chavez-DeRemer said.

Less than three weeks after he was elected president, Trump nominated Chavez-DeRemer for U.S. secretary of Labor.

"Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America’s workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America," Trump said. "I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand training and apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our manufacturing jobs. Together, we will achieve historic cooperation between Business and Labor that will restore the American Dream for Working Families."

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report.