Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump says National Guard deploying to Memphis, Tennessee, next amid anti-crime push

Trump chooses Memphis, Tennessee, for next National Guard deployment

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump announces National Guard going to Memphis for next leg of crime crackdown Video

Trump announces National Guard going to Memphis for next leg of crime crackdown

President Donald Trump discusses the importance of his crime initiative on 'Fox & Friends.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would be deploying the National Guard to Memphis, Tenn., next as he continues his anti-crime initiative. 

The president made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," adding that the deployment would not be limited to the National Guard, and could include the Army if needed.

Trump said that both Memphis Mayor Paul Young, a Democrat, and Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, were both on board with the plan to have the National Guard sent to Bluff City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News Digital reached out to Young and Lee's offices for comment and did not immediately receive responses.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue