Trump says National Guard deploying to Memphis, Tennessee, next amid anti-crime push

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would be deploying the National Guard to Memphis, Tenn., next as he continues his anti-crime initiative.

The president made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," adding that the deployment would not be limited to the National Guard, and could include the Army if needed.

Trump said that both Memphis Mayor Paul Young, a Democrat, and Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, were both on board with the plan to have the National Guard sent to Bluff City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News Digital reached out to Young and Lee's offices for comment and did not immediately receive responses.