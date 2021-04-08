Trump CFO's former daughter-in-law subpoenaed and turns over documents to Manhattan DA

The Manhattan DA’s office has subpoenaed and now seized documents from the apartment of Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Allen Weisselberg has been publicly reported to be under investigation as part of Cyrus Vance’s wide probe into the Trump family’s businesses. Jennifer Weisselberg lived with Allen Weisselberg's son Barry from 1996 and then got married in 2004. They got a divorce in 2018.

The financial records obtained this Thursday by state investigators are "related to Barry and Allen and her [Jennifer’s] experiences being part of that family and being married to" and filing taxes jointly with her husband for the past twenty years, a source close to the investigation told Fox News. Though it’s not the first time that she has provided materials and been helpful to the DA’s office, "it is the first time that they took everything."

In fact, in the subpoena that Fox News obtained, state prosecutors mention that they are looking for: "Any and all financial records provided by Barry Weisselberg and obtained through divorce proceedings with Barry Weisselberg, including but not limited to bank account and credit card records, tax records, statements of net worth, and other financial records, including financial records relating to the TTrump Organization [including, but not limited to, Wollman Rink at Central Park and Central Park Carousel]." Barry currently works for The Trump Organization and is in charge of the Wollman Rink in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Along with three boxes piled with documents, state investigators also took a laptop. According to another source, this is Jennifer’s old computer that contains "information pertinent to Barry’s financial dealings."

Jennifer Weisselberg is "cooperating fully with the district attorney and providing whatever information that they're requesting," her spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said.

Since Jennifer Weisselberg has turned over all the documents that the Manhattan DA was looking for, she no longer has to appear before the grand jury tomorrow.

The source close to the investigation believes this move to target the former couple is part of Cy Vance’s grand plan to flip Allen Weisselberg against former president Donald Trump, and that Ms. Weisselberg’s attorneys are cooperating as much as possible in an effort to try to get her an immunity deal.

The Manhattan DA’s office has declined to comment. Fox News sent inquiries to representatives for the Trump Organization, Barry Weisselberg and Allen Weisselberg, but they have not been returned so far.

Vance’s probe of the Trump Organization began in 2019 and is focused on possible bank, insurance, and tax fraud. It involves financial dealings of Trump’s Manhattan properties, including his flagship Fifth Avenue building, Trump Tower, and the valuation of his 213-acre estate Seven Springs in Westchester. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.