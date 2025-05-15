Trump weighs in on SCOTUS case that's making U.S. look like 'SUCKERS'

President Donald Trump weighed in on the birthright citizenship case being argued in front of the Supreme Court Thursday, insisting the law originally was intended to benefit the descendants of slaves, not illegal immigrants.

"Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent Citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the ‘SUCKERS’ that we are!" Trump wrote in a post Thursday morning on his Truth Social platform as the arguments were being heard. "The United States of America is the only Country in the World that does this, for what reason, nobody knows – But the drug cartels love it!"

Trump added that birthright citizenship, which was adopted as a constitutional amendment in 1868, was primarily intended to benefit the babies of slaves.

SUPREME COURT TAKES ON BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP: JUSTICES APPEAR OPEN TO CONSERVING STATUS QUO

"It had nothing to do with Illegal Immigration for people wanting to SCAM our Country, from all parts of the World, which they have done for many years," Trump said in his post. "It had to do with Civil War results, and the babies of slaves who our politicians felt, correctly, needed protection. Please explain this to the Supreme Court of the United States."

Trump cited the birthright citizenship issue as "yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America."

"We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America."

'EVERY COURT HAS RULED AGAINST YOU': SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN SPARS WITH U.S. SOLICITOR GENERAL JOHN SAUER IN BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP CASE'

While the case being heard Thursday resulted from disputes against the president's effort to end birthright citizenship, which is the right for any child born in the U.S. to automatically acquire citizenship, the issue of whether it is permissible for lower courts to permanently block Trump's executive actions will hinge on the justices' decision.

Through universal injunctions, lower federal courts can bar authorities from enforcing a Trump executive order.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The birthright citizenship case was set in motion after Trump signed a Day One executive order, meant to go into effect Feb. 19, reinterpreting the 19th-century amendment. But shortly after the order was signed, legal challenges ensued and Democratic-appointed federal judges began blocking the president's action.

Meanwhile, appeals of those decisions from the Trump administration failed before the Supreme Court decided to take up the case.

It is unclear when the high court's justices' final ruling on the birthright citizenship case will come out. It could take weeks, or it could take just several hours if they decide to issue an emergency ruling right away.