Trump wants to visit China again after he takes office: report

President-elect Trump is discussing the possibility of visiting China again as president with aides, according to a report.

The incoming president, who takes office on Monday, visited Beijing during his first term in 2017, and spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the phone on Friday.

Trump has been threatening China with tariffs but has told advisers that he wants to strengthen ties with the communist country with the visit, possibly even traveling there within his first 100 days in office, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.," Trump wrote on Friday on Truth Social. "It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!"

He didn’t say if they had spoken about a visit.

It is also possible Xi could come to the White House for a visit, the Journal reported.

Xi also met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in 2017.

Xi was invited to Trump’s Monday inauguration – no senior Chinese official has ever attended a U.S. presidential inauguration – but Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will be attending instead, in a first.

Trump and Xi plan to establish a strategic communication channel, China said of their Friday phone call, adding that Trump said he was "looking forward to meeting with President Xi as soon as possible."

Trump has also mentioned the possibility of going to India to aides, the Journal reported.