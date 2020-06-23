Trump vows no ‘Autonomous Zone’ in DC, after protesters cleared

President Trump vowed Tuesday that what happened in Seattle will not take place in the nation's capital, and that no such "autonomous" zone" will be established in D.C. after protesters who attempted to set up such a space were cleared out the night before.

Demonstrators on Monday had blocked off an area that they called the "Black House Autonomous Zone," or "BHAZ."

SEATTLE WILL MOVE TO DISMANTLE 'CHOP' ZONE AFTER SHOOTINGS, MAYOR SAYS

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Protesters also had defaced and attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House, and the historic St. John's Episcopal Church, often called the Church of the Presidents, was vandalized with "BHAZ" spray-painted on its pillars.

TRUMP BLASTS 'WEAK' STATE LEADERS FOR ALLOWING REMOVAL OF STATUES AND HISTORIC MONUMENTS

The efforts by protesters were similar to those in Seattle who carved out the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest," or "CHOP," in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood more than two weeks ago. City officials announced Monday that steps were being taken to dismantle the cop-free area after a series of shootings and other violence within the area.

"There should be no place in Seattle that the Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department can't go," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday. Durkan had previously faced criticism for saying that the protests going on in the CHOP area could bring about a "summer of love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Tuesday morning, Trump warned protesters who damage federal property that they could be arrested and imprisoned. In a Fox News interview, he criticized state leaders for not being as tough on those who seek the destruction of historical monuments.

"A lot of states are weak. A lot of people are weak and they’re allowing it to happen," Trump said.

Speaking of those going after monuments of controversial historical figures, Trump also told reporters, "They're bad people, they don't love our country."

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.