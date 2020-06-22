Seattle will move to dismantle 'CHOP' zone after shootings, mayor says

Seattle will move to end the police-free zone known as the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest," or "CHOP," after two recent shootings, one of which was deadly, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. Activists set up "CHOP" in the city's Capital Hill neighborhood about two weeks ago, barricading off the area after police evacuated a ransacked precinct building there.

"The cumulative impacts of the gatherings and protests and the nighttime atmosphere and violence has led to increasingly difficult circumstances for our businesses and residents," Durkan said at a news conference. "The impacts have increased and the safety has decreased."

City leaders have faced mounting criticism -- including from President Trump -- over the protest zone amid reports of violence within the area and how police can respond to such incidents. Police had not been able to go inside the area. The dismantling of the CHOP followed the death of a 19-year-old man in a Saturday shooting in which another person was injured.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old was shot in the arm on the edge of the area.

Demonstrators inside CHOP have been mostly peaceful, but a more charged atmosphere has become evident at night. Their demands have included calls to defund the police and for leaders to address other social-justice causes.

"There should be no place in Seattle that the Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department can't go," Durkan said.

Trump frequently has lashed out at Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats, over CHOP's existence.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.