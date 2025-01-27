Trump transportation secretary pick Sean Duffy to face Senate confirmation vote

The Senate is poised to vote on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Transportation over the next four years.

Trump tapped Sean Duffy, a former congressman, a father of nine and a former Fox News host, to serve as secretary of transportation under his administration, calling him a "tremendous and well-liked public servant."

Duffy underwent a grilling by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee this month, eventually advancing to a full Senate vote with unanimous, bipartisan support.

A cloture vote for Duffy's confirmation was held Monday evening, which, upon its passing, meant the chamber would conclude its debate over his nomination and proceed to a final vote.

SPEAKER JOHNSON INVITES TRUMP TO ADDRESS CONGRESS AMID BUSY FIRST 100-DAY SPRINT

The Senate is scheduled to vote on whether to confirm Duffy on Tuesday afternoon.

If confirmed, Duffy will assume the position last held by former President Joe Biden's transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for his handling of transportation issues over the years, such as waiting 10 days to address the 2023 Ohio train derailment and widespread calls to hold airlines accountable for flight delays.

As the new administration takes shape, lawmakers are making suggestions about what they would like to see in the new transportation head.

REPUBLICANS REACT TO PETE HEGSETH'S CONFIRMATION AS DEFENSE SECRETARY: ‘HE IS THE CHANGE AGENT’

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah called for the Trump administration to abolish the Transportation Security Administration.

Additionally, during Duffy's confirmation hearing, Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Ted Budd, R-N.C., highlighted the importance of making sure Hurricane Helene victims are "not forgotten" after a stretch of a highway in North Carolina collapsed into the Pigeon River.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuesday's vote comes as Senate Republicans have been working to confirm Trump's Cabinet nominees, holding a rare vote on Saturday to push through Kristi Noem as secretary of Homeland Security.