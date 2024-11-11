Expand / Collapse search
Lee Zeldin

Trump taps former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead EPA

Lee Zeldin served as a Congressman for New York and even ran for governor in the Empire State

Greg Wehner
Published

Through the EPA, we can pursue energy dominance, Lee Zeldin says Video

Through the EPA, we can pursue energy dominance, Lee Zeldin says

Former GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks to 'The Story' after being asked to join the incoming Trump administration as EPA administrator.

Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin has been picked to join President-elect Trump’s administration as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator.

Trump confirmed the news in a statement Monday afternoon, writing in part:

"Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way."

Trump said Zeldin has "brilliantly" handled some "extremely difficult and complex situations." He said he is sure Zeldin will "quickly prove to be a great contributor!"

FORMER NY CONGRESSMAN LAYS OUT DEMS' YEARS-LONG ESCALATING RHETORIC AHEAD OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Lee Zeldin speaks at CPAC

Former Congressman Lee Zeldin has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the EPA in his second administration.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The New York Post was first to report on Trump picking Zeldin to lead the EPA.

"It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator," Zeldin wrote on X. "We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water."

