Trump taps Jamieson Greer for US trade representative, announces more picks

President-elect Trump announced a slew of appointments as his team prepares to transition to the White House next year.

The incoming president announced Jamieson Greer as his pick to serve as the next U.S. trade representative. Greer previously served as chief of staff to the trade representative during Trump’s first term, Robert Lighthizer at a time when the administration implemented tariffs on China and other nations.

Greer will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Also nominated will be Jim O’Neill to serve as the deputy secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to work alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been tapped to lead the agency.

O'Neill, who served principal associate deputy secretary of HHS, "will fight in unison to ensure every American, and especially our most precious resource, our children, will live long and healthy lives and, Make America Great and Healthy Again!" said Trump.

Trump also tapped Vince Haley, who served speechwriter during his campaign, to serve as director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Kevin A. Hassett to lead the White House National Economic Council.

"I am proud to announce that Vince Haley, who served as Director of Policy and Speechwriting on my Winning Campaign, will lead my Domestic Policy Agenda as Director of the Domestic Policy Council," Trump said in a statement.

"Vince helped lead the Speechwriting Department in my First Administration, working to convey our message to the Public," he added. "Prior to joining my 2016 Campaign, he worked for twelve years in a variety of roles for Newt Gingrich, a man who I greatly respect."

Haley served as policy director and campaign manager for Gingrich's 2012 presidential campaign.

In his new role, Haley will lead Trump's domestic agenda, the incoming president said.

Hassett played a crucial role in helping design and pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

"He will play an important role in helping American families recover from the Inflation that was unleashed by the Biden Administration," Trump said. "Together, we will renew and improve our record Tax Cuts, and ensure that we have Fair Trade with Countries that have taken advantage of the United States in the past."

Businessman John Phelan will serve as the next secretary of the Navy as well.

"John will be a tremendous force for our Naval Servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision," Trump said. "He will put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else."