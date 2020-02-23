Trump suggests 'calling Bob Mueller' after Sanders win following Russia report

President Trump teased Democrats following a significant win by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the Nevada Caucuses and a Washington Post report that Russia was trying to help Sanders win the Democratic primary race.

Sanders' victory Saturday -- his second after being narrowly edged out in Iowa -- has the Democratic establishment reeling, with former Vice President Joe Biden looking to turn things around quickly after finishing a distant second. Trump offered some free advice.

BERNIE SANDERS DISAVOWS REPORTED RUSSIAN EFFORTS TO HELP HIS CAMPAIGN

"Are any Democrat operatives, the DNC, or Crooked Hillary Clinton, blaming Russia, Russia, Russia for the Bernie Sanders win in Nevada. If so I suggest calling Bob Mueller & the 13 Angry Democrats to do a new Mueller Report, Democrat Edition," Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Bob will get to the bottom of it!"

Trump was referring to the Post's report that Sanders was brief regarding Moscow's efforts to interfere in the Democratic primary race on his behalf, and Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and suspicion of links to Trump's campaign.

Sanders disavowed alleged Russian efforts to help his campaign Friday after the report was published.

TRUMP ACCUSES ‘CRAZY’ DEMS OF ‘DISINFORMATION,’ PREDICTS NEVADA CAUCUS PROBLEMS DURING VEGAS RALLY

“I don't care, frankly, who [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants to be president,” Sanders said in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”

The Post's story, citing people familiar with the matter, said President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill also have been informed of the Russian attempts. A New York Times report also said that during a House intelligence briefing, lawmakers learned that Russia wanted Trump to win the general election.

Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Pence, sharply denied that intelligence pointed to Russia wanting Trump to win.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Short said that news of Russian interference or preferences is the result of "selective" leaking from the House Intelligence Committee led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has also accused Schiff of being behind the "disinformation" and echoed this in a Sunday tweet.

"Somebody please tell incompetent (thanks for my high poll numbers) & corrupt politician Adam 'Shifty' Schiff to stop leaking Classified information or, even worse, made up information, to the Fake News Media," Trump said. "Someday he will be caught, & that will be a very unpleasant experience!"

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.