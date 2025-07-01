Trump slams ‘total nut job’ Mamdani for not condemning ‘globalize the intifada’ phrase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump blasted New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after the New York State assemblyman from Queens refused to condemn the term "globalize the intifada."

"Frankly, I've heard he's a total nut job," Trump told reporters Tuesday morning. "I think the people in New York are crazy because they go this route. I think they're crazy. We will have a communist in the for the first time, really a pure, true communist. He wants to operate the grocery stores. The department stores. What about the people that are there? I think it's crazy."

Mamdani is a Ugandan-born Muslim who won the Democratic Party’s primary for New York City mayor in June and identifies as a Democratic socialist.

On Sunday, Mamdani said he didn’t want to condemn the term "globalize the intifada," a phrase used to back Palestinian resistance against Israel, because he didn’t want to "police language" in an interview with NBC News.

"I think he's terrible. He's a communist," Trump said Tuesday. "The last thing we need is a communist. I said, there will never be socialism in the United States. So even the communists, I think it's bad news. And I think you're going to have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to break through this building to get his money. And don't worry, he's not going to run away with anything."

