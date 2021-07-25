Trump slams Critical Race Theory as ‘flagrant racism’ that has ‘no place’ in our country

Former President Donald Trump warned critical race theory is "flagrant racism" being forced into "every facet of our society" during a speech to conservatives Saturday night in Phoenix.

Trump spoke at Arizona Federal Theatre for the "Protect Our Elections Rally" hosted by Turning Point Action, TPUSA's political action committee, where he slammed Democrats for adhering to an "America last" ideology.

"We shouldn’t be apologizing to the world," he said. "We’re apologizing for America, just like Obama apologized. Remember, he apologized. They should be apologizing to America for what they’ve done to it. That’s who I think should be apologizing to.

"The Biden administration's ‘America last’ philosophy … is also making a mockery of our country right here at home," he continued. "Earlier this year, Biden signed an executive order pushing toxic, critical race theory into our children’s schools and into our military. How about our military? This poisonous left-wing doctrine is flagrant racism, plain and simple, and it has no place in our schools, no place in our military and no place in our country."

Trump was referring to President Biden's first day in office when he signed an executive order rescinding Trump's order that restricted the federal government and its contractors from teaching critical race theory.

"If you remember, I ended it very rapidly with a very powerful executive order, but that executive order was immediately repealed and terminated by the radical left," Trump said. "A Republican Congress will defund it and ban it once and for all. They’re going to ban it. They will get it done."

Trump also blasted the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, who last month defended the military's examination of critical race theory, which Trump referred to as "a Marxist ideology."

"Can you believe it?" Trump asked the crowd. "He said he wanted to quote, 'understand White rage.' He wants to understand White rage. What the hell is he talking about that for? Our generals should not be focused on learning left-wing ideology. They should be focused on defeating America’s enemies and winning our future wars. Hopefully, we don’t have them, but if we do, we have to win them."

Trump said he remains a target of the left because of his and his movement's patriotism and belief in the American worker.

"They’re still coming after me because I will never stop fighting and winning for you," he continued. "Going through it for five years, five years. From the very beginning of our movement, we have been fighting against some of the most corrupt, powerful and entrenched forces imaginable. The professional political class, the deep state, the fake news media, the Russia hoaxers, the globalists, the socialists, the communists, the lobbyists, the corporate special interests who are absolutely terrible, and now the critical race theorists – all of them oppose our movement for a simple reason: We believe in putting America first.

"It’s very simple," he added. "We believe in strong families, strong borders and strong sovereign nations. We believe in fair trade for the American worker."

