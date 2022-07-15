Donald Trump slammed for fundraising letterhead on reaction to Ivana's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump was slammed on social media in response to his statement on the death of his first wife Ivana Trump by critics who claimed he was "fundraising off" the announcement.

"Fundraising off this," MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell posted along with a screenshot of Trump’s email response to the death of Ivana that showed a link to his Save America PAC at the bottom.

Mitchell’s post was retweeted thousands of times, with many people criticizing the former president.

"What a s***** human," political commentator Fred Wellman tweeted. "My ex is dead…send me money."

"Trump is a ghoul," MSNBC host Katie S. Phang tweeted.

Several social media users pointed out that the link at the bottom of the message appears on all Trump’s emails and was not added specifically by the former president.

"It’s on the letterhead," GOP operative Arthur Schwartz tweeted. "It wasn’t added for purposes of this statement. It’s always there. But you knew that. You’re pure trash."



"All his statements and TRUTH posts are sent out in this same format," reporter Caleb Howe tweeted. "Your tweet lacks context."

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Ivana was found dead in her New York City apartment at the age of 73 on Thursday. Details on the cause of death were not immediately clear, but she was reportedly found at the bottom of a staircase.

Ivana, who was born in Czechoslovakia, was an occasional model and a ski racer when she married the future president in 1977. She then became an icon in her own right, known for her style and elegance throughout the 1980s, along with her accent and her signature beehive hairdo. She later appeared in the 1996 hit film "The First Wives Club" with the now-famous line, "Ladies, you have to be strong and independent, and remember, don’t get mad, get everything."

Donald and Ivana Trump had three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. The couple divorced in 1992.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City , Trump said Thursday in his Truth Social post. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!,"

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report