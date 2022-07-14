Ivana Trump death mourned by some Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Republicans, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, expressed their sadness over the death of Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump.

"Very saddened to learn of the passing of Ivana Trump," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. "Please keep her children and the entire Trump family in your prayers."

Most of those speaking remembered the late Ivana Trump as a kind and warm person who left behind a legacy in her three children — Ivanka, Eric, and Don, Jr.

"Ivana Trump was a truly talented, creative and beautiful person," former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani said on social media. "She contributed greatly, particularly to New York. Remarkably, with all the massive distractions, she and President Donald J. Trump gave the world exceptionally good, balanced and decent children and grandchildren."

Rep. Byron Donalds. R-Fla., expressed sympathy to the Trump family and Ivana's children.

"Erika and I extend our deepest condolences to the Trump Family during this devastating time. Ivana Trump led an extraordinary and dignified life, and her legacy will forever live on through her three kids, @DonaldJTrumpJr , @EricTrump , and @IvankaTrump," Donalds wrote on social media. "May she Rest In Peace."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was praying for the Trump family, and Republican candidates across the country.

"A strong matriarch, an incredible businesswoman, and a dynamic personality," wrote Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. "Ivana leaves behind an amazing legacy. My thoughts go out to Donald, Donald Jr, Ivanka, Eric and everyone else affected by this loss."

The former president announced Ivana Trump's passing via his social media site, Truth Social.

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump married in 1977. The couple had three children together before divorcing in 1992.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, Ivana Trump immigrated to Canada and then the U.S. in the late-1970s.

"Very sorry to hear of the passing of Ivana Trump. She lived the American Dream," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. "She was a very talented and successful businesswoman, raised a wonderful family, and led an inspirational life. My condolences go to the entire family."

In her later years, Ivana Tump was a well-known businesswoman, fashion designer, and media personality in New York City.

"She will always be remembered for her success in the business world, but those who knew her saw that nothing was more important to Ivana than her family," said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. "It is through her children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, and her ten grandchildren, that her incredible legacy will live on. Our hearts and prayers are with the Trump family and all who knew and loved her."