Trump shares Christmas message for opponents on Truth Social: 'May they rot in hell'

In a departure from the familiar lines of the renowned 'Twas the Night Before Christmas poem, former President Donald Trump shared a new rendition of the "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night" line in a social media rant on his platform Truth Social.

"Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and 'MAGA,'" he wrote on Christmas Day.

Included in his Christmas greeting were also "World Leaders both good and bad," and the "SICK thugs" in the U.S. who "with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA."

"MAY THEY ROT IN HELL," the former president wrote. "AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

TRUMP CLAIMS IMMUNITY IN ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE

It was one of several Christmas posts from Trump, who currently sits comfortably in the lead as front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

Another post included a scene from the 1992 movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York where Trump made a brief cameo. Additionally, another post by Trump took a dig at former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act legislation.

"Obamacare is too expensive, and otherwise, not good healthcare," Trump wrote. "I will come up with a much better, and less expensive, alternative! People will be happy, not sad!"

Despite several legal battles, Trump keeps gaining ground in the Republican presidential nomination contest, as fewer than one-third of GOP primary voters now back all his rivals combined, according to the latest Fox News survey.

COLORADO NIXING TRUMP IS ‘STRIKING UNDEMOCRATIC’ UNITES EXPERTS

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's support stands at 69% in the primary race. That's up 7 points since November and fully 26 points since February.

Ron DeSantis receives 12% support (down 1 point since November), Nikki Haley gets 9% (-1), Vivek Ramaswamy 5% (-2), Chris Christie 2% (-1), and Asa Hutchinson 1% (steady).

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.