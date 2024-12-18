Trump says US subsidies to Canada make ‘no sense,’ suggests Canadians want ‘to become the 51st State’

President-elect Trump continued with his trolling of Canada early Wednesday, slamming U.S. subsidies to its northern neighbor and again claiming that Canadians supposedly want to become the 51st U.S. state.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump wrote: "No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year?"

"Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on Taxes and military protection," Trump wrote.

The post comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Canada over the incoming president’s plans to impose 25% tariffs on Canada for failing to address trade and immigration issues.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago in an effort to discuss the issue. Sources say that Trump became animated when it came to the U.S. trade deficit with Canada, which he estimated to be more than $100 billion.

Trump reportedly suggested to Trudeau that if tariffs on Canada would kill its economy, then perhaps Canada should become the 51st U.S. state.

Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on Canadian imports, meanwhile, as unnerved Canada, which is highly integrated with the U.S. economy.

About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of U.S. electricity imports as well.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for.

Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian – or $2.7 billion U.S. – worth of goods and services cross the border each day. Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.