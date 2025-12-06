Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Afghanistan

Afghan watchdog: US taxpayer-funded weapons left behind have formed 'core of the Taliban security apparatus'

US military fully withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 under the Biden administration

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Analyst highlights warnings signs, threat posed from Afghanistan evacuation Video

Analyst highlights warnings signs, threat posed from Afghanistan evacuation

National security and military analyst Rebecca Grant discusses details surrounding the suspect behind the D.C. National Guard attack and the threats posed from radicalization on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The final report from a government watchdog tasked with overseeing Afghanistan reconstruction efforts declared that "U.S. taxpayer-funded equipment, weapons, and facilities" left behind during the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal have now "formed the core of the Taliban security apparatus." 

The 137-page document released this week from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) states that Congress provided approximately $144.7 billion for Afghanistan reconstruction between 2002 to 2021, as part of a mission promising to bring stability and democracy to the country, "yet ultimately delivered neither." 

"Due to the Taliban takeover, SIGAR was unable to inspect any of the equipment provided to, or facilities constructed for, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) following the Afghan government’s collapse," the report said. "However, DOD determined that the United States left behind approximately $7.1 billion in material and equipment it had given to the ANDSF." 

"Similarly, any remaining ANDSF facilities that were not destroyed, can be assumed to be under Taliban control. These U.S. taxpayer-funded equipment, weapons, and facilities have formed the core of the Taliban security apparatus," it added.

TALIBAN KILLS INTERNET ACROSS AFGHANISTAN, CITING MORALITY CONCERNS AS UN PROTESTS

Taliban fighters stand near helicopter at Kabul International Airport

Taliban fighters, wielding American-supplied weapons, equipment and uniforms, according to Getty News, storm in to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport and inspect the equipment that was left behind after the U.S. military completed their withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 31, 2021.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty News)

The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan concluded in August 2021 under the Biden administration. 

A Pentagon watchdog found the following year that, "Afghan forces had 316,260 weapons, worth $511.8 million, as well as ammunition and other equipment in their stocks when the former government fell, though the operational condition of these items was unknown." 

"The DoD reported that the U.S. military removed or destroyed nearly all major equipment used by U.S. troops in Afghanistan throughout the drawdown period in 2021," the Pentagon watchdog said at the time.

SENATE REPUBLICANS DEMAND VETTING OVERHAUL AFTER SHOOTING OF NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS

Afghan Taliban cadets stand on top of military vehicle

Newly recruited cadets of Afghan Taliban's Defense Ministry stand atop a military vehicle as they prepare to fire a heavy gun during their graduation ceremony at the 203 Mansoori Corps military training center on the outskirts of Gardez, Afghanistan, on Nov. 2, 2025.  (AFP via Getty Images/)

In the SIGAR report released this week, Gene Aloise, the Acting Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, wrote that, "Multiple factors contributed to the failure of the U.S. effort to transform a war-torn, underdeveloped country into a stable and prosperous democracy." 

"For example, early and ongoing U.S. decisions to ally with corrupt, human-rights-abusing powerbrokers bolstered the insurgency and undermined the mission, including U.S. goals for bringing democracy and good governance to Afghanistan," he wrote in a letter attached to the report. "Efforts to improve Afghanistan’s economic and social conditions also failed to have a lasting impact. And, despite nearly $90 billion in U.S. appropriations for security-sector assistance, Afghan security forces ultimately collapsed quickly without a sustained U.S. military presence." 

The SIGAR report said the "ANDSF remained reliant on the U.S. military in part because the United States designed the ANDSF as a mirror image of U.S. forces, which required a high degree of professional military sophistication and leadership.

"This created long-term ANDSF dependencies. As a result of those dependencies, the decision to withdraw all U.S. military personnel and dramatically reduce U.S. support to the ANDSF destroyed the morale of Afghan soldiers and police," the watchdog said. 

Taliban fighters ride in vehicle at Hamid Karzai International Airport

Taliban fighters take control and secure Hamid Karzai International Airport, along with all the equipment and weapons left behind after the full U.S. military withdrawal from the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. ( Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP  

"Despite Afghanistan falling to the Taliban in 2021, the United States continued to be the nation’s largest donor, having disbursed more than $3.83 billion in humanitarian and development assistance there since," it also revealed. "In the March 2025 quarter alone, disbursements totaled $120 million." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue