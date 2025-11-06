Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Kazakhstan joining Abraham Accords, US official confirms

Move comes as Trump signals more nations may soon normalize relations with Israel through the agreement

By Ashley Carnahan , Lucas Y. Tomlinson Fox News
Trump says more nations want to expand ties with Israel under Abraham Accords Video

Trump says more nations want to expand ties with Israel under Abraham Accords

In an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," President Trump said more nations want to normalize ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords. ( Credit: Sunday Morning Futures.)

Kazakhstan is expected to join the Abraham Accords, officials confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

The Abraham Accords, first signed in 2020, currently include three countries that have formalized normalization agreements with Israel: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

Sudan signed a U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords declaration in January 2021 but efforts to formalize diplomatic relations with Israel have since been derailed by internal political unrest.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier that he would return to Washington, D.C., on Thursday night to announce the addition of another country to the accords. Witkoff shared the update during his remarks at the America Business Forum in Miami.

NETANYAHU TO SKIP TRUMP’S MIDDLE EAST PEACE SUMMIT IN EGYPT AS NEW REGIONAL DYNAMICS TAKE SHAPE

Abraham Accords signing in 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan join President Trump for the Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020. ( Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"This is going to show that the Abraham Accords is a club that many countries want to be a member of and it will be a step for turning the page on the war in Gaza and moving forward toward more peace and cooperation in the region," a U.S. official told Axios.

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking

President Donald Trump speaks during a breakfast with Senate and House Republicans in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

The outlet also reported that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to make the announcement during a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Trump had recently signaled that more nations may soon be joining the Abraham Accords, with Syria and Saudi Arabia at the forefront of efforts to expand the historic Israel-Arab normalization pact.

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to meet with Trump at the White House next week, followed by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman on Nov. 18.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

