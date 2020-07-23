Trump says Liz Cheney 'only upset' because he's getting US out of 'ridiculous and costly Endless Wars'

President Trump on Thursday said GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is “only upset” because his administration has been getting the U.S. out of “ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” after she criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

The president’s tweet comes after Cheney, who is from Wyoming, and is the House GOP conference chair and third highest-ranking Republican in the House, has publicly criticized him for not wearing a mask in public, tweeting last month a photo of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, wearing a mask with the caption: “Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK. #realmenwearmasks.”

Cheney also criticized the president last month for his reaction to reports that Russia offered bounties for the deaths of U.S. troops.

A number of the president’s staunchest allies in Congress are now publicly calling out Cheney, with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., even calling for her to resign from her post.

“Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda,” Gaetz tweeted. “House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA.”

CHENEY SAYS GOP IS 'UNIFIED' IN STOPPING BIDEN, PELOSI, SCHUMER

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also came out against Cheney and in defense of the president during a testy GOP conference meeting on Tuesday. He slammed Cheney for her criticisms of Trump’s coronavirus response and her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Also, according to Politico, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chimed in by questioning if Cheney was trying to undermine the GOP’s chances of winning back control of the House in November. Biggs, who chairs the Freedom Caucus, added that anyone who has an issue with the president should keep it to themselves.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also decided to weigh in on Cheney on social media, comparing her to Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and accusing her of advocating for “endless wars.” Romney has become a particular target for Trump since he voted in favor of one of the counts of impeachment during the president’s trial earlier this year.

DONALD TRUMP JR. PANS LIZ CHENEY AMID GOP CRITICISM: 'WE DON'T NEED ANOTHER' MITT ROMNEY

Meanwhile, Cheney addressed the criticism from her House GOP colleagues Wednesday on “Fox & Friends,” saying that she is “very confident that we will come together on the big issues that matter the most come November.”

Cheney said that while Democrats believe in “cancel culture” and want to “erase American history,” the GOP conference has differences of opinion, which is a “good thing.”

“On our side of the aisle, it’s a healthy thing for us to have those kinds of debates and discussions. I’m sure we’ll have more as things go along, but, the fundamental point here is that we’re unified in making sure that President Trump is reelected in November, that Nancy Pelosi is no longer speaker, that we take back the majority in the House and that we ensure that we hold the majority in the Senate.”

