Liz Cheney on criticism from GOP colleagues: 'We're unified' in stopping Biden, Pelosi and Schumer

Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday addressed criticism from other House GOP members over her remarks about President Trump’s role in the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

“I’m very confident that we will come together on the big issues that matter the most come November,” Cheney, who is from Wyoming, told “Fox & Friends.”

Cheney said that while Democrats believe in “cancel culture” and want to “erase American history,” the GOP conference has differences of opinion, which is a “good thing.”

“On our side of the aisle, it’s a healthy thing for us to have those kinds of debates and discussions. I’m sure we’ll have more as things go along, but, the fundamental point here is that we’re unified in making sure that President Trump is reelected in November, that Nancy Pelosi is no longer speaker, that we take back the majority in the House and that we ensure that we hold the majority in the Senate.”

A number of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress are publicly calling out Cheney for her frequent breaks with the president on issues ranging from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic to foreign policy.

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus tore into Cheney – the GOP conference chair and third highest-ranking House Republican – during a testy GOP conference meeting on Tuesday, with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leading the charge.

Jordan -- a Freedom Caucus co-founder and Trump loyalist – blasted Cheney for her criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response, his opposition to wearing masks, his denigration of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and his reaction to reports that Russia offered bounties for the deaths of U.S. troops.

According to Politico, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chimed in by questioning if Cheney was trying to undermine the GOP’s chances of winning back control of the House in November. Biggs, who chairs the Freedom Caucus, added that anyone who has an issue with the president should keep it to themselves.

While most of the attacks on Cheney occurred behind the closed doors of the GOP conference, another member of Congress, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, decided to take to social media to air his grievances with his colleague from Wyoming.

Cheney said that the House GOP has been holding China accountable and helping “Operation Warp Speed" to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The House Republicans have been able to do with the White House and President Trump and with this administration to make sure that we are moving as quickly as possible to develop vaccines, therapeutics, to help this country recover, and to get the economy open again.”

Fox News Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.