Trump says that Iron Dome construction will be 'immediate,' signs executive order

President Donald Trump said that the construction of an Iron Dome-like shield for the U.S. is a top priority for him on Monday, calling for "immediate" work to be done on the project before signing an executive order.

Trump made the remarks at a Republican dinner in Florida on Monday, while commending his recently-confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. After landing at Joint Base Andrews that night, he confirmed that he signed an executive order regarding the Iron Dome on the plane.

"Pete Hegseth, who's going to be great, by the way… I think he's going to be fantastic," Trump said at the event. "I know him very well. I think he's going to be fantastic."

"He's what we need, to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defense shield, which will be able to protect Americans."

The president added that Americans "protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves." Trump also referenced that President Ronald Reagan was interested in the system during the Cold War, but Americans "didn't have the technology."

"And now we have phenomenal technology. You see that with Israel," Trump continued. "So I think the United States is entitled to that. And everything will be made right here in the USA 100%."

"We're going next to ensure that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world."

On Monday, the State Department said that a future Iron Dome is one of Hegseth's many priorities.

"Other areas the secretary will study include reinstating troops that were pushed out because of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and developing an Iron Dome anti-missile system for the United States," the statement read.

This wasn't Trump's first mention of an Iron Dome for the U.S. At the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball on Jan. 20., Trump said that the project was on his radar.

"We're also doing the Iron Dome all made in America," Trump said. "We're going to have a nice Iron Dome."

The Republican leader also referenced the plan on the campaign trail in 2024.

"By next term we will build a great Iron Dome over our country," Trump said during a West Palm Beach event on June 14. "We deserve a dome…it's a missile defense shield, and it'll all be made in America."