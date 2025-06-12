Elizabeth Warren sides with President Trump on eliminating debt ceiling in NY Times guest essay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote in a New York Times guest essay on Thursday that President Donald Trump was "right about one thing," as she agreed with the president's call to eliminate the nation's debt ceiling limit.

"It is possible that hell has frozen over. President Trump and I agree on something very important: Abolish the debt limit," Warren wrote in the Times opinion piece. "The debt limit is a political tool that allows the minority party to threaten economic collapse, forcing Congress to negotiate its demands. It serves no other function. None. It has no impact on spending, and it doesn’t restrain the growth of the national debt."

Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" includes a debt ceiling increase of $5 trillion, which is a sore spot for some Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who said it was a "terrible idea."

"I’ve pushed publicly and privately, whether Democrats or Republicans have been in charge, to scrap the debt ceiling permanently. Now, with Mr. Trump’s support, our country could finally get rid of this form of brinkmanship that has, for decades, threatened the stability of our economy," the liberal senator said.

TRUMP WARNS RAND PAUL HE'S PLAYING INTO 'HANDS OF THE DEMOCRATS' WITH 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' OPPOSITION

Trump posted on Truth Social in late May about their shared agreement.

"I am very pleased to announce that, after all of these years, I agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren on SOMETHING. The Debt Limit should be entirely scrapped to prevent an Economic catastrophe," he said. "It is too devastating to be put in the hands of political people that may want to use it despite the horrendous effect it could have on our Country and, indirectly, even the World."

The Massachusetts senator said keeping the debt ceiling limit felt like political games.

"Keeping the debt ceiling around just feeds the political games as one party or the other threatens to block any increase and lets our country default," she wrote.

STILL A NO: RAND PAUL SAYS $5T DEBT INCREASE IN 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' A DEAL-BREAKER

Warren argued in the Times essay that the GOP was trying to pass a wave of "tax handouts for millionaires, billionaires and corporate giants" in the "Big Beautiful Bill," and argued they were taking health insurance away "from 16 million Americans."

The Democratic senator stood firm against the bill, writing, "The current ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ is morally bankrupt, and I will continue to fight against it."

"The president is right on this point: Let’s scrap the debt ceiling once and for all," Warren concluded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE