Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump rips congestion pricing, calls for immediate end: 'A disaster for New York'

Trump previously threatened to withhold federal funds over the $9 peak-hour charge for drivers entering below 60th Street in Manhattan

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Department of Transportation ad takes aim at NYC congestion pricing Video

Department of Transportation ad takes aim at NYC congestion pricing

Trump administration seeks end to Manhattan toll program while New York officials push back. CREDIT: U.S. Department of Transportation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called for New York City to end its congestion pricing model, calling it a disaster. 

"Congestion Pricing in Manhattan is a DISASTER for New York," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It’s got to be ended, IMMEDIATELY! It’s never worked before, and it will never work now. I love New York, and hate to see it being destroyed so rapidly with such obviously foolish "policy." Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

New York began congestion pricing in January 2025. 

TRUMP’S WILD MAMDANI FLIP — THE INSULTS THAT CAME BEFORE THE LOVE FEST

President Donald Trump talks to reporters

President Donald Trump railed against New York City's congestion pricing program on Monday, calling for it to end.  (Getty Images)

The program uses electronic license plate readers and charges most drivers a $9 toll during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street in an attempt to reduce congestion and raise funds to improve mass transit.

Months after it began, the city said it reduced traffic in the impacted areas by 8% to 13%. 

Trump has long voiced criticism of the congestion pricing program. 

NEW YORK CITY URGES JUDGE TO BLOCK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FROM ELIMINATING ITS CONGESTION PRICING PROGRAM

Traffic lower Manhattan

Traffic enters lower Manhattan after crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

He tried and failed to end it, and threatened to withhold federal funds from the city if officials didn't kill it. 

On Jan. 5, the one-year anniversary of the program. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touted it as successful. 

"The opposition’s kind of calmed down, right?" Hochul said at a press conference. "Anybody noticed that it’s calmed down because people like getting across the bridges faster. They like coming to the city with more time on their hands. They’re happy not to sit in traffic."

Congestion pricing plate readers

Congestion pricing plate readers are installed over Lexington Avenue on December 18, 2023 in New York City. Cars entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak periods could be charged a toll of up to 15 dollars per day. (Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue