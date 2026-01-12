Trump rips congestion pricing, calls for immediate end: 'A disaster for New York'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called for New York City to end its congestion pricing model, calling it a disaster.

"Congestion Pricing in Manhattan is a DISASTER for New York," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It’s got to be ended, IMMEDIATELY! It’s never worked before, and it will never work now. I love New York, and hate to see it being destroyed so rapidly with such obviously foolish "policy." Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

New York began congestion pricing in January 2025.

The program uses electronic license plate readers and charges most drivers a $9 toll during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street in an attempt to reduce congestion and raise funds to improve mass transit.

Months after it began, the city said it reduced traffic in the impacted areas by 8% to 13%.

Trump has long voiced criticism of the congestion pricing program.

He tried and failed to end it, and threatened to withhold federal funds from the city if officials didn't kill it.

On Jan. 5, the one-year anniversary of the program. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touted it as successful.

"The opposition’s kind of calmed down, right?" Hochul said at a press conference. "Anybody noticed that it’s calmed down because people like getting across the bridges faster. They like coming to the city with more time on their hands. They’re happy not to sit in traffic."

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.