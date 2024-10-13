Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump reveals which election issue is a 'bigger deal' than inflation and the economy

Trump joined Fox News' Maria Bartiromo for an exclusive interview that aired Sunday

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
Trump: Border is an even 'bigger issue' than economy Video

Trump: Border is an even 'bigger issue' than economy

Former President Trump discusses several topics during an exclusive interview on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former President Trump said the immigration crisis at the southern border is likely a "bigger deal" this election cycle than inflation and economic woes that have rocked voters in recent years, according to his exclusive interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"We have tremendous support. They're so tired of seeing what's happened to this country. They're so tired of seeing the incompetence, seeing the border. And I think the border is maybe a bigger deal than even inflation," Trump said during his interview with Fox News Business anchor Maria Bartiromo when asked about his message to undecided voters. 

Trump joined Bartiromo in an interview that aired Sunday, just 22 days ahead of Election Day. Trump's interview was expansive, touching on topics such as taxes, tariffs he would level on foreign nations, his abortion stance, and foreign affairs, such as the ongoing war in Israel. 

TRUMP TAKES DETOUR TO ULTRA-BLUE CALIFORNIA TO SPOTLIGHT HARRIS' HOME TURF'S FAILED POLICIES: 'PARADISE LOST'

Trump speaks with Maria

Former President Trump sits down with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo for an exclusive interview. (Fox News)

Illegal immigration via the nation's southern border grew to crisis levels under the Biden administration, with at least 7 million migrants coming into the nation in the last three and a half years.

JD VANCE WARNS OF CONSEQUENCES FOR AMERICA IF WE CONTINUE TO RELY ON 'CHINESE SLAVE LABOR'

Migrants at the border in AZ

Border Patrol picks up a group of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border near Sasabe, Arizona, on March 13, 2024. (Justin Hamel/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"And inflation is a massive word. And the bad economy is, is massive. The inflation made the economy bad. It made it impossible for people. But I almost think that when they see millions of people coming into our country, 13,099 murderers, many of them murdered more than one person. When they see that, I actually think that that's, I think the border is a bigger issue than even the economy. Those are the two big issues," Trump continued in his interview.  

Trump and Maria

Former President Trump speak with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. (Fox News)

Trump said that in addition to the border and inflation, the hurricanes that have devastated states such as North Carolina, Georgia and Florida – and the White House's response – will speak volumes to voters

TRUMP: IF KAMALA BECOMES PRESIDENT, THERE WILL BE NO AUTO INDUSTRY 

"The other issue that's really big, I think, is how badly they've done with North Carolina, parts of Georgia. When you look at what's happened, and Florida… You see what's happening there. I think we got a little bit lucky in the sense that it was bad, but it wasn't as bad as they thought," Trump said. 

Asheville, NC Helene damage

A drone view shows damage following the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Asheville, North Carolina, on Sept. 29. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

"The response from the White House has been absolutely terrible. Her response has been terrible, so bad that they didn't even want, I see [Gov. Ron DeSantis] didn't want her in Florida. They just don't even come here. So I, I think we're doing really well," he added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Power rankings shows the border, economy, abortion issues, uniting the nation, are top issues among voters. 

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.    

More from Politics