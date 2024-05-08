Trump rebukes Marjorie Taylor Greene's failed attempt to oust Speaker: 'Not the time'

Former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to not vote in favor of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., saying "this is not the time" to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday killed an effort by Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to vote on vacating the chair.

Green appeared to catch most Congressional watchers by surprise when she moved to force a vote on her motion to vacate the chair, which should have allowed for the vote.

Though she has been seen in the past touting a MAGA hat in favor of Trump, the former president called on Republicans to table her motion.

"I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s got Spirit, she’s got Fight, and I believe she’ll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come," Trump posted on Truth Social. "However, right now, Republicans have to be fighting the Radical Left Democrats, and all the Damage they have done to our Country. With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we’re not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate. At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time."

He continued to say he is leading in the presidential polls, both nationally and in swing states.

Trump said Republicans are doing well in the Senate, and he believed the party would do well in the House.

He then warned about giving off the message that Republicans were not unified.

"But if we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will negatively affect everything," he wrote. "Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard. I also wish certain things were done over the last period of two months, but we will get them done, together.

"It is my request that Republicans vote for "THE MOTION TO TABLE," Trump added. "We WILL WIN BIG - AND IT WILL BE SOON!"

Johnson got overwhelming Democratic and Republican support for the table vote, which passed 359 to 43, averting a vote on her motion. Just 11 Republicans voted against tabling the measure, along with 32 Democrats.

On the Republican side, Johnson won the support of 196 members, while 163 Democrats also voted to shield him.

The House GOP side of the chamber erupted in cheers when her move was squashed.

Greene has been threatening to force a vote on taking Johnson's gavel since late March in protest of his handling of government funding and foreign aid.

Her resolution, known as a motion to vacate the chair, will now have to be voted on or tabled after Greene noticed it as "privileged" on Wednesday night — meaning House leaders have two legislative days to take it up.

