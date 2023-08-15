Trump's far-left foes cheer 4th indictment: 'Twice-impeached former white supremacist-in-chief'

Progressive Democrats on Tuesday are celebrating former President Trump’s fourth indictment, which came from Fulton County, Georgia, overnight.

"The twice-impeached former white supremacist-in-chief now has as many indictments has he had years in office — four," said "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, R-Mo. "May he be held accountable for every bit of his gross misconduct. May we never experience another moment of his tyrannical, incompetent rule."

Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into alleged efforts to tamper with Georgia’s 2020 presidential election count. Trump himself was charged with 13 counts, and the 98-page indictment said he and those in his orbit "refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump."

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., quoted Theodore Parker and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in reaction to news of the latest charges.

"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.," she wrote on X.

Congressional Progressive Caucus member Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said on the platform, "This isn’t politics. He pressured Georgia election administrators to just make up votes that didn’t exist so he could win—even though he lost fair and square. Nobody is above the law."

Meanwhile, the chairman of the now-defunct House select committee on January 6, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., took a more measured approach and pointed out that Trump was "innocent until proven guilty" under U.S. law. However, he did point out that his committee had drawn similar conclusions about the former president.

"The January 6th Select Committee revealed that Donald Trump and his allies used the Big Lie of a stolen election to pressure Georgia public servants to betray their oaths and manipulate the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election," Thompson said last night.

"Tonight’s indictments are part of a long journey to bring accountability for a multi-part conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s election results, which threatened the lives and livelihoods of brave election workers, like Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who make American democracy work."

Willis gave Trump and his alleged co-conspirators until Aug. 25 to surrender voluntarily.

The indictment is Trump’s fourth in the span of six months. He is the first former U.S. president to ever face criminal charges after leaving office.