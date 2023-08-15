Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats
Published

Trump's far-left foes cheer 4th indictment: 'Twice-impeached former white supremacist-in-chief'

Former President Trump indicted over allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 result in Georgia

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
close
Alina Habba calls Georgia indictment 'desperation at its best' Video

Alina Habba calls Georgia indictment 'desperation at its best'

Alina Habba, former President Trump's attorney, reacts to the new indictment against Trump in Georgia.

Progressive Democrats on Tuesday are celebrating former President Trump’s fourth indictment, which came from Fulton County, Georgia, overnight. 

"The twice-impeached former white supremacist-in-chief now has as many indictments has he had years in office — four," said "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, R-Mo. "May he be held accountable for every bit of his gross misconduct. May we never experience another moment of his tyrannical, incompetent rule."

Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into alleged efforts to tamper with Georgia’s 2020 presidential election count. Trump himself was charged with 13 counts, and the 98-page indictment said he and those in his orbit "refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump."

TRUMP PLEADS ‘NOT GUILTY’ TO CHARGES STEMMING FROM SPECIAL COUNSEL'S JAN. 6 PROBE

Cori Bush, Donald Trump Maxine Waters

Former President Trump's progressive opponents are cheering his fourth indictment in six months, including Reps. Cori Bush, left, and Maxine Waters, right.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., quoted Theodore Parker and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in reaction to news of the latest charges. 

"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.," she wrote on X.

Congressional Progressive Caucus member Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said on the platform, "This isn’t politics. He pressured Georgia election administrators to just make up votes that didn’t exist so he could win—even though he lost fair and square. Nobody is above the law."

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 37 FEDERAL FELONY CHARGES IN CLASSIFIED RECORDS CASE

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis talks about Trump indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and his allies until Aug. 25 to turn themselves in. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Meanwhile, the chairman of the now-defunct House select committee on January 6, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., took a more measured approach and pointed out that Trump was "innocent until proven guilty" under U.S. law. However, he did point out that his committee had drawn similar conclusions about the former president.

"The January 6th Select Committee revealed that Donald Trump and his allies used the Big Lie of a stolen election to pressure Georgia public servants to betray their oaths and manipulate the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election," Thompson said last night. 

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE TO INTERVIEW WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH AS PART OF JAN. 6 PROBE

"Tonight’s indictments are part of a long journey to bring accountability for a multi-part conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s election results, which threatened the lives and livelihoods of brave election workers, like Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who make American democracy work."

 The chairman of the now-defunct House select committee on Jan. 6, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said his committee uncovered the same allegations about Trump and his allies regarding the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Willis gave Trump and his alleged co-conspirators until Aug. 25 to surrender voluntarily.

The indictment is Trump’s fourth in the span of six months. He is the first former U.S. president to ever face criminal charges after leaving office. 

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics