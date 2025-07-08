Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump praises Florida after county approves renaming roadway after him: ‘Wonderful honor’

Palm Beach County unanimously approves 'President Donald J. Trump Boulevard' near Mar-a-Lago

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
'We are delivering' on Trump's promises to Americans: Byron Donalds Video

'We are delivering' on Trump's promises to Americans: Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., explains the efforts that went into passing the 'big, beautiful bill' and how it will help Americans on 'The Will Cain Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Florida after Palm Beach County approved renaming a busy stretch of roadway after the commander-in-chief.

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution that would rename a 4-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard that runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the president's home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

NEW JERSEY LAWMAKER PROPOSES LEGISLATION RENAMING DELAWARE BAY TO 'THE BAY OF NEW JERSEY'

Trump motions during Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump, center, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"It has been brought to my attention that the Great State of Florida, which I won BIG three times, and where I am a proud Resident, has renamed an important four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard, in Palm Beach County, to ‘PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP BOULEVARD,’" Trump wrote on Truth Social late Tuesday. 

WHITE HOUSE RIPS HOUSE DEMS TRYING TO HIJACK TRUMP'S GULF OF AMERICA PLANS

"Thank you to Palm Beach County, Governor Ron DeSantis, and all of Florida’s great State Lawmakers, on granting me this wonderful honor! I LOVE FLORIDA!" 

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the podium.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The resolution comes after Gov. DeSantis signed legislation directing the Florida Department of Transportation to erect a sign along the stretch of Southern Boulevard honoring Trump.

President-elect Donald Trump's motorcade passes along Southern Boulevard as it returns to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

Supporters wave at President-elect Donald Trump's motorcade as it passes along Southern Boulevard while returning to Trump's Mar-a-lago Club on Dec. 03, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The legislation also calls for another section of the road to be renamed "PBSO Motorman Highway," in honor of three motorcycle deputies with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office who were killed in a crash last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new signs are slated to be installed later this year. The names are ceremonial, meaning postal addresses and emergency-response systems will continue to use Southern Boulevard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics