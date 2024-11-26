Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives

With Trump pledging endorsement, Florida CFO will run for Matt Gaetz's former House seat

Patronis will resign effective March 31 from his role as Florida's CFO

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Hurricane Ian ‘biggest disaster’ in Florida history: Jimmy Patronis Video

Hurricane Ian ‘biggest disaster’ in Florida history: Jimmy Patronis

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis details the impact Hurricane Ian has had on the state of Florida.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis plans to run for U.S. Congress, he indicated in a resignation letter circulating online.

In the letter to Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Secretary of State Cory Byrd, Patronis said, "… this letter is to give you notice of my resignation from the role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the State of Florida in order to become a candidate in the 2025 Special Election for Florida's First Congressional District.

"Because the primary election for CD 1 is currently scheduled for January 28, 2025, with the general election scheduled for April 1, 2025, I hereby irrevocably resign as CFO effective March 31, 2025."

FLORIDA CFO REQUESTS REPORT ON POTENTIAL FOR INVESTING SOME STATE RETIREMENT SYSTEM FUNDS INTO DIGITAL ASSETS

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis delivers remarks before Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage during his Don't Tread on Florida Tour in Sarasota. (Tiffany Tompkins/Bradenton Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump urged Patronis to run for the House seat.

"I hear that Jimmy is now considering launching a Campaign for Congress in Florida's 1st Congressional District!" Trump said in the post. 

"Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JIMMY, RUN!" Trump declared.

TRUMP BEGINS ENDORSING REPLACEMENTS TO REPLENISH GOP MAJORITY IN HOUSE AS CABINET PICKS SHRINK LEAD

Left: Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis; Right: Donald Trump

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, left, and President-elect Donald Trump. (Left: Octavio Jones/Getty Images; Right: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Patronis shared a screenshot of Trump's post and wrote in a post on X, "Put me to work, Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump I am here to serve."

Fox News Digital reached out to Patronis and the Florida Department of Financial Services, but has not yet received a response.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz won re-election to the House seat earlier this month, but resigned after Trump tapped him for attorney general. 

FLORIDA CFO SHARES EMOTIONAL STORY OF RETIREE'S INSURANCE DISASTER IN MILTON AFTERMATH: ‘HEARTBROKEN’

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis shakes hands with President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Jimmy Patronis, Florida's Chief Financial Officer, as he meets with first responders to the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, during a meeting in Miami Beach, Florida, on July 1, 2021. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaetz later withdrew from consideration for the role, noting in a post on X, "… it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics