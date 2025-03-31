Trump admin reviewing billions in government contracts, grants for Harvard amid antisemitism allegations

The Department of Education recently announced a "comprehensive review" of federal contracts and government-funded grants at Harvard University, which is part of an investigation to eliminate antisemitism on campuses.

The efforts, on behalf of the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, are being launched in accordance with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Its primary goal is to "eliminat[e] anti-Semitic [sic] harassment on college campuses," which has proliferated amid the Israel-Hamas war and pro-Palestinian protests at universities.

In a press release on Monday, the Department of Education said that over $255.6 million in contracts between Harvard, its affiliates and the federal government will be reviewed, plus nearly $9 billion worth of grants.

"The review also includes the more than $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments to Harvard University and its affiliates to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities," the agency described.

"Any institution found to be in violation of federal compliance standards may face administrative actions, including contract termination."

In a statement, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said that Harvard's reputation was "in serious jeopardy" over the prevalence of antisemitism on campus.

"Harvard has served as a symbol of the American Dream for generations — the pinnacle aspiration for students all over the world to work hard and earn admission to the storied institution," McMahon's statement read. "Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic [sic] discrimination — all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry — has put its reputation in serious jeopardy."

"Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus."

The latest move comes nearly a month after the Trump administration announced it would rescind more than $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University.

"Since Oct. 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and antisemitic harassment on their campuses — only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them," McMahon said at the time. "Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harvard for comment.