Trump plans 'full and complete pardon' for former Honduran president convicted of drug trafficking

President Trump announced Friday he intends to issue a "full and complete pardon" to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, while simultaneously reaffirming his support for presidential candidate Nasry "Tito" Asfura just days before Hondurans head to the polls.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Hernández. who was sentenced in New York last year to 45 years in prison for conspiring with drug traffickers to move over 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S., was "treated very harshly and unfairly."

"I will be granting a Full and Complete Pardon to Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez who has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated very harshly and unfairly," Trump said. "This cannot be allowed to happen, especially now, after Tito Asfura wins the Election, when Honduras will be on its way to Great Political and Financial Success."

Hernández was convicted in March 2024 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the U.S. and two related weapons offenses after a two-week trial, according to The Associated Press.

Trump also doubled down on his backing of Asfura, the National Party candidate and former mayor of Tegucigalpa, saying the U.S. would be "very supportive" if he wins because Washington has "so much confidence in him, his policies and what he will do for the great people of Honduras."

In a separate Truth Social post earlier Friday, Trump said he and Asfura "can work together to fight the narcocommunists and bring needed aid to the people of Honduras."

He also sharply criticized Asfura’s rivals, including ruling party candidate Rixi Moncada and TV host Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party.

"His chief opponent is Rixi Moncada, who says Fidel Castro is her idol," Trump said. "Normally, the smart people of Honduras, would reject her, and elect Tito Asfura, but the Communists are trying to trick the people by running a third Candidate, Salvador Nasralla.

"Nasralla is no friend of Freedom. A borderline Communist, he helped Xiomara Castro by running as her Vice President. He won, and helped Castro win. Then he resigned, and is now pretending to be an anti-Communist only for the purposes of splitting Asfura’s vote. The people of Honduras must not be tricked again."

Hondurans vote Sunday, and polls show Asfura virtually tied with Moncada and Nasralla, according to Reuters.

The winner will govern from 2026 to 2030.

The Central American country has been led since 2022 by President Xiomara Castro, the country's first female president.