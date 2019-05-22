Trump infrastructure meeting dispute shows Dems 'transparent' strategy to hinder president: Compagno

The Democratic leadership's decision to accuse President Trump of a "cover-up" just before an infrastructure meeting was a "transparent" political move, according to Emily Compagno.

Compagno claimed Wednesday on "The Five" that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., knew she was igniting a "bundle of cinders" when she accused Trump of a Russia probe cover-up just moments before she was to meet with him.

"Yes, this was planned. Yes, this was strategy," she said. "Of course, it was Pelosi tossing a lit match on to the bundle of cinders that is Trump when she says there's a 'cover-up'."

TRUMP DEMANDS END TO 'PHONY INVESTIGATIONS' IN FIERY ROSE GARDEN STATEMENT, AFTER MEETING WITH DEMS CUT SHORT

Trump cut short the White House meeting, which Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., also attended.

In a fiery Rose Garden speech, he said he objected to Pelosi's claim and was not going to move forward on policy negotiations until the Democrats end their "phony investigations" into his administration.

Compagno said it is "so obvious" that top Democrats are involved in a political "charade."

"The Democrats are so transparent that they are willing to sabotage their own purported interests or the interests of their constituents rather than to give Trump an inch," she said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Of course he's going to freak out."

Compagno claimed it was wrong for Schumer to declare that the president is not interested in passing infrastructure legislation after their meeting was curtailed.