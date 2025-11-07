Trump pardons ex-MLB star Darryl Strawberry after faith, sobriety turnaround: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has reportedly pardoned former MLB slugger Darryl Strawberry.

Throughout his playing career, the former New York Mets star had numerous run-ins with the law fueled by drug and alcohol problems, leading to three separate suspensions from Major League Baseball.

A White House official told The Associated Press Friday that the decision comes as Strawberry has used his post-career time to find "faith in Christianity" and remain sober for a decade.

The official also noted that Strawberry also became active in ministry and started a recovery center that remains operational today.

Strawberry won the World Series with the Mets in 1986 and with the New York Yankees in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.