New York Mets

Trump pardons ex-MLB star Darryl Strawberry after faith, sobriety turnaround: report

Strawberry was suspended from MLB 3 times

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
President Donald Trump has reportedly pardoned former MLB slugger Darryl Strawberry.

Throughout his playing career, the former New York Mets star had numerous run-ins with the law fueled by drug and alcohol problems, leading to three separate suspensions from Major League Baseball.

A White House official told The Associated Press Friday that the decision comes as Strawberry has used his post-career time to find "faith in Christianity" and remain sober for a decade. 

Darryl Strawberry

1986 New York Mets alumni Darryl Strawberry is introduced during a ceremony prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on Saturday, May 28, 2016, in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The official also noted that Strawberry also became active in ministry and started a recovery center that remains operational today.

Strawberry won the World Series with the Mets in 1986 and with the New York Yankees in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

