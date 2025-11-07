Trump pardons ex-MLB star Darryl Strawberry after faith, sobriety turnaround: report

President Donald Trump has reportedly pardoned former MLB slugger Darryl Strawberry.
Throughout his playing career, the former New York Mets star had numerous run-ins with the law fueled by drug and alcohol problems, leading to three separate suspensions from Major League Baseball.
A White House official told The Associated Press Friday that the decision comes as Strawberry has used his post-career time to find "faith in Christianity" and remain sober for a decade.
The official also noted that Strawberry also became active in ministry and started a recovery center that remains operational today.
Strawberry won the World Series with the Mets in 1986 and with the New York Yankees in 1996, 1998 and 1999.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
