Trump pardons former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer

Devon Archer's treatment by the Biden administration was 'an injustice,' a Trump advisor said prior to the pardon announcement

Emma Colton
President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Hunter Biden's former business associate, Devon Archer. 

"Many people have asked me to do this. They think he was treated very unfairly. And I looked at the records, studied the records, and he was a victim of a crime, as far as I'm concerned. So we're going to undo that. … Congratulations, Devon," Trump said on Tuesday ahead of signing the pardoning. 

Devon Archer, left; Biden with son Hunter, right

President Biden pardoned his son Hunter on Sunday (Getty Images)

Archer was a business associate of former first son Hunter Biden at Burisma Holdings. Archer was convicted in 2018 of defrauding a native American tribe in a scheme that involved the issuance and sale of fraudulent tribal bonds.

"We have a pardon for Devon Archer. Devon Archer was a former business partner of the Biden family," Trump political advisor William Scharf said ahead of Trump signing the pardon. "He was prosecuted relating to a fraud investigation, but notably, the tone and tenor of that prosecution changed dramatically after he began to cooperate with congressional investigators and serve as a witness against Hunter Biden and the Biden family." 

"We believe that was an injustice. And therefore, we're asking you to pardon," Scharf added. 

Archer met with Trump over the weekend at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia, where he said he received some "very encouraging words."

