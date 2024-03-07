Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll by Monday or post bond: Judge

Trump's legal team has motioned for a new trial

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Republicans rally behind Trump after Super Tuesday dominance Video

Republicans rally behind Trump after Super Tuesday dominance

'Special Report' panelists discuss polling and if former President Donald Trump can bring in Nikki Haley voters to unify the party.

A federal judge denied former President Trump's request to delay enforcement and ordered him to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million by Monday or post bond, according to a filing Thursday evening.

A federal jury in January decided Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s.

The jury decided Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

Trump has appealed the decision. 

But on Thursday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan demanded Trump pay the damages by Monday. 

Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll

A federal jury ordered former President Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s. (Getty Images)

"Mr. Trump's current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions," Kaplan wrote, adding that "he has had since January 26 to organize his finances with the knowledge that he might need to bond this judgment, yet he waited until 25 days after the jury verdict." 

Kaplan also said Trump has not "made any showing of what expenses he might incur if required to post a bond or other security, on what terms (if any) he could obtain a conventional bond, or post cash or other assets to secure payment of the judgment, or any other circumstances relevant to the situation."

Kaplan added: "Accordingly, his present application for a temporary administrative stay is denied." 

The filing comes just days after lawyers for Trump filed motions for a new trial in the case and arguing that the court limited his testimony during the trial last month and that statements he made about her allegations were meant to "defend his reputation, protect his family, and defend his Presidency." 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics