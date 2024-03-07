Trump ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll by Monday or post bond: Judge

A federal judge denied former President Trump's request to delay enforcement and ordered him to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million by Monday or post bond, according to a filing Thursday evening.

A federal jury in January decided Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s.

The jury decided Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

Trump has appealed the decision.

But on Thursday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan demanded Trump pay the damages by Monday.

"Mr. Trump's current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions," Kaplan wrote, adding that "he has had since January 26 to organize his finances with the knowledge that he might need to bond this judgment, yet he waited until 25 days after the jury verdict."

Kaplan also said Trump has not "made any showing of what expenses he might incur if required to post a bond or other security, on what terms (if any) he could obtain a conventional bond, or post cash or other assets to secure payment of the judgment, or any other circumstances relevant to the situation."

Kaplan added: "Accordingly, his present application for a temporary administrative stay is denied."

The filing comes just days after lawyers for Trump filed motions for a new trial in the case and arguing that the court limited his testimony during the trial last month and that statements he made about her allegations were meant to "defend his reputation, protect his family, and defend his Presidency."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.