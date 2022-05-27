Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump digs at politicians who canceled NRA appearances: 'Got to show up'

Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and Gov. Greg Abbott canceled appearances at the NRA convention

Tyler Olson
Tyler Olson | Fox News
Texas DPS admits mistakes were made in response to Uvalde school shooting Video

Texas DPS admits mistakes were made in response to Uvalde school shooting

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest from Uvalde, Texas, on 'Special Report.'

Former President Donald Trump Friday took a dig at politicians who didn't show up to the NRA's convention in Houston, after multiple speakers canceled appearances at the event, held days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"I'm honored to be here in the great state of Texas, with the wonderful patriots of the NRA. And unlike some, I didn't disappoint you by not showing up. Got to show up," Trump said. 

BETO O'ROURKE, GUN CONTROL ADVOCATES PROTEST OUTSIDE OF NRA CONVENTION: ‘SHAME ON YOU’ 

The three highest-profile politicians to cancel appearances at the event were Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. Abbott was in Uvalde Friday during the convention, Crenshaw traveled to Ukraine and Cornyn's office told NBC DFW that he withdrew from speaking at the NRA convention prior to the shooting to be in Washington, D.C., for personal reasons. 

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. 

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Wednesday, July 7, 2021.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The NRA convention came at a time when guns and gun control is elevated in public debate after the Tuesday shooting in Uvalde. A gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two adults. 

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: AT NRA, CRUZ URGES ‘SINGLE POINT OF ENTRY’ IN SCHOOLS

In response, Democrats in Congress railed against the NRA's influence, and liberal protesters picketed outside the NRA convention Friday. 

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the Uvalde school shooting.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the Uvalde school shooting. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

"There is worldwide media here today and do you know why?" Liz Hanks, the leader of the Texas chapter of the gun control group Moms Demand Action, said at the event Friday. "Because we are an embarrassment around the entire world, because we can't protect our children in their schools."

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

Hanks added: "We can't protect out children at our churches. We can't protect our community members in their grocery stores. We can't protect people driving down the street."

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke also protested outside the NRA event. 

Beto O'Rourke, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Texas, speaks at a protest during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas, US, on Friday, May 27, 2022. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the NRA should postpone its convention in the city this weekend out of respect for the victims of the nations second deadliest school shooting this week in Uvalde, Texas. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beto O'Rourke, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Texas, speaks at a protest during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas, US, on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Abbott and other officials continue to dig into the law enforcement response to the shooting in Uvalde, where it appears police didn't enter the school until long after the shooting began. Meanwhile, a group of senators is trying to negotiate a possible gun reform package that could clear a 60-vote threshold in the Senate. 

That group is led by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., with participation from Cornyn and several other Republicans and Democrats. It's not clear where – or whether – they will be able to find agreement. But red flag laws and expanded background checks appear to be the most high-profile topics in the discussions.  

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

