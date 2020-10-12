Trump claims Nov. 3 'will be the most exciting day in US election history'

President Trump on Monday said this Election Day will be “the most exciting” in U.S. history, touting the “tremendous excitement and enthusiasm” among the electorate, while mocking his Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying “nobody” shows up to his events.

“November 3rd. will be the most exciting day in U.S. Election History, even more so than 2016,” Trump tweeted. “Tremendous excitement and enthusiasm, like perhaps never seen before.

“Nobody showing up to Sleepy Joe Rallies,” the president continued. “Places are DEAD. Stiff!!!”

Trump added: “See you in Florida tonight.”

The president is holding a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida on Monday evening, his first since he tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday night, Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president has been cleared to return to an active schedule and has met criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end isolation.

"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," the memo from Conley said.

Meanwhile, the president added Monday: “Remember, I wouldn’t be President now had Obama and Biden properly done their job.”

According to the latest RealClearPolitics average of national polling, the former vice president is leading 52.3% to Trump’s 41.7%.

