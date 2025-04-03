Trump nominates Waltz for high-level post after ousting him as national security advisor

President Donald Trump tapped former national security advisor Mike Waltz for his administration's ambassador to the United Nations after Waltz was ousted from the National Security Council office earlier Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump posted to Truth Social Thursday.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Waltz posted to X shortly after Trump's announcement that he was "deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation."

Trump added in his post that Rubio will simultaneously serve as his interim national security advisor after Waltz left the role on Thursday. In 1973, then-President Richard Nixon made a similar move when he named national security advisor Henry Kissinger to also serve as secretary of state, State Department records show.

Waltz and other National Security Council staffers were ousted from their office Thursday, in the most high-profile executive office exits of the second Trump administration. Trump's announcement on naming Waltz as U.N. ambassador unfolded just hours after the news began circulating.

The former national security advisor had been at the heart of the Signal chat leak debacle that unfolded in March, when the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine was inadvertently added to a group chat with high-profile Trump officials such as Waltz, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe discussing military strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Speculation had mounted for weeks that Waltz would be removed from his position amid the fallout of the chat leak, though the administration has maintained that no classified material was shared in the group chat and that the president had confidence in his National Security Council team.

Ahead of Trump tapping Waltz for the new administration role, a handful of names had been floated for U.N. ambassador after Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., withdrew her nomination in March, including David Friedman, former U.S. ambassador to Israel; Ellie Cohanim, former deputy special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department under the first Trump administration; and special presidential envoy Richard Grenell. Grenell said he was a "hard no" on serving in the U.N. ambassador role ahead of Trump's announcement.

Trump announced Stefanik as his original choice for the role in November 2024, just days after his successful election against former Vice President Kamala Harris. The New York congresswoman, however, pulled her nomination last month as concerns mounted in Trump's orbit that the GOP's slim majority in the House would grow smaller in her absence.

Concerns grew ahead of two special House elections in Florida on April 2, which ultimately saw both Republican victorious, but with significantly slimmer margins than their GOP predecessors in their previous elections.

Stefank told Fox News' Sean Hannity in March that she bowed out of the confirmation process to serve as U.N. ambassador due to both the GOP's margin in the House combined with the need for her to help combat Democratic "corruption" in her home state of New York.

"It was a combination of the New York corruption that we're seeing under Kathy Hochul, special elections and the House margin," Stefanik said on "Hannity" in March. "I've been in the House. It's tough to count these votes every day. And we are going to continue to defy the political prognosticators and deliver, deliver victory on behalf of President Trump and, importantly, the voters across this country."

"The president knows that. He and I had multiple conversations today, and we are committed to delivering results on behalf of the American people. And as always, I'm committed to delivering results on behalf of my constituents," she added.

Trump announced on Truth Social that Stefanik withdrew her nomination to "remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength."

"With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations," he added.

During Trump's first administration, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former diplomat Kelly Craft served as U.N. ambassadors.

Upon taking office, the 47th president made cuts to U.S. involvement with programs under U.N.'s umbrella, including ending U.S. engagement with the U.N. Human Rights Council and banning funding for the U.N. relief agency for Gaza.

"I've always felt that the U.N. has tremendous potential," Trump said in February while signing the executive order that made cuts to U.S. involvement with U.N. groups. "It's not being well-run."

"A lot of these conflicts that we're working on should be settled, or at least we should have some help in settling them. But we never seem to get help. That should be the primary purpose of the U.N.," Trump continued.

