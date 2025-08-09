Expand / Collapse search
State Department

Trump nominates State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce as UN deputy representative

Trump's nominee for UN ambassador, Make Waltz, is still awaiting confirmation

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Tammy Bruce warns Russia needs to 'take Trump seriously' after moving deadline Video

Tammy Bruce warns Russia needs to 'take Trump seriously' after moving deadline

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce discusses former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev's response to President Donald Trump moving his ceasefire deadline as the president continues securing trade deals. 

President Donald Trump said Saturday he was nominating U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce to become the next deputy representative to the United Nations. 

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador," the president wrote on social media.

"Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!"

Bruce has defended the Trump administration's immigration policies and its position on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. 

Tammy Bruce speaking at the State Department

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, D.C. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Last week, she warned Russia on Fox News that it needs to take Trump "seriously’ on his deadline for a ceasefire. 

Bruce has been with the administration since Trump took office. 

Tammy Bruce listens to Marco Rubio speak

Tammy Bruce listening to Secretary of State Marco Rubio speak after a G7 meeting in Quebec in March.  (Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters)

Before Trump tapped her as State Department spokesperson, she was a longtime conservative commentator and contributor to Fox News. 

When Trump chose her for the State Department, he described her as a "highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of ‘MAGA’ early on."

mike waltz

Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador, Mike Waltz, is still awaiting confirmation.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"As one of the longest-serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades," Trump added. "I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson." 

Dorothy Shea, who served as deputy ambassador last year, is the current acting ambassador. 

Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador, Mike Waltz, is still awaiting confirmation.

