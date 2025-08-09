Trump nominates State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce as UN deputy representative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Saturday he was nominating U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce to become the next deputy representative to the United Nations.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador," the president wrote on social media.

"Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!"

Bruce has defended the Trump administration's immigration policies and its position on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

SENATE DRIVES OFF FOR RECESS, LEAVING TRUMP'S 150+ STALLED CONFIRMATIONS IN ITS WAKE

Last week, she warned Russia on Fox News that it needs to take Trump "seriously’ on his deadline for a ceasefire.

Bruce has been with the administration since Trump took office.

Before Trump tapped her as State Department spokesperson, she was a longtime conservative commentator and contributor to Fox News.

When Trump chose her for the State Department, he described her as a "highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of ‘MAGA’ early on."

HERE'S HOW WE TAKE AMERICA FIRST TO THE UNITED NATIONS

"As one of the longest-serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades," Trump added. "I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dorothy Shea, who served as deputy ambassador last year, is the current acting ambassador.

Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador, Mike Waltz, is still awaiting confirmation.