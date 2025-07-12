Here's how we take America First to the United Nations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and his team are tackling the messy and bloody world we inherited with historic achievements. Through deftly negotiated truces in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, our recent agreement with NATO and the successful strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, the U.S. is now well positioned to win lasting peace.

But despite this historic run, tremendous global challenges remain. Russia’s war against Ukraine goes on, and Communist China rattles sabers in the Pacific.

President Trump needs his full diplomatic team in place, and the time has come to fill the gap at the United Nations with his chosen successor, my friend, fellow veteran, and former House colleague Mike Waltz.

In September, the U.N. will hold its 80th annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly in New York, and so that the United States is fully represented, the U.S. Senate should act swiftly to confirm Mike Waltz before their annual August recess.

Mike is the right man for the time we’re living in – and for an America First approach to foreign policy. As I see it, there are six major issues facing the U.N. that Mike will address during his tenure there.

First, the U.N. Security Council must refocus its central mission of settling disputes and brokering deals. No more progressive political signaling.

Second, the U.N. needs to reform its terribly ineffective and toothless "peacekeeping" missions. These security forces sitting on their bases for decades aren’t making dangerous places any safer.

Third, we must counter China in standards-setting bodies. For too long, we have failed to push back on Communist China’s influence. Mike understands the need to be tough with the CCP and I know he will deliver on this front.

Fourth, it is time to dismantle the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and its $1.2 billion budget. Corruption pervades this sham agency. President Trump has not been shy about calling out other U.N. deficiencies. He pulled the U.S. out of the so-called Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization, and Mike will see to it that we do not engage with such insidious works on his watch.

Fifth, antisemitism itself must be stamped out at the U.N. For too long the corrosive hatred of the Jewish people has festered at the organization. Israel has a right to exist, a right to live free of fear and with peaceful neighbors.

Finally, it is time to defund foreign aid programs not in line with President Trump’s America First agenda. Woke waste is rampant at the U.N. and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which I chair, has identified several ridiculous examples. Programs promoting "Gender sensitive approaches to addressing the Digital Information Disorder" and "Being LGBTI in the Caribbean," for example, need to end and Mike will see that that they do.

Mike dedicated his life to national service. He’s a retired U.S. Army colonel and Green Beret who was awarded four Bronze Stars. He’s spent nearly three decades defending our country on the battlefield and serving the American people in the halls of power.

The title of Mike’s 2014 book is "Warrior Diplomat," and at the U.N. it is his understanding of foreign policy that may be his greatest asset. Before joining the Trump administration, he was policy director for two secretaries of defense and was elected three times to Congress, where he served on the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, as well as the House China Task Force.

Mike is a seasoned operator, a principled America First conservative, and a skilled communicator who is unafraid to take America’s case directly to the world. Mike will be the president’s voice at the U.N. and will faithfully implement President Trump’s agenda while maintaining our historic "peace through strength" philosophy that won the Cold War.

Earlier this year, in an executive order initiating a full review of U.S. involvement in the U.N., President Trump criticized the organization for being more eager to take ideological stances and back our adversaries than to tackle difficult global issues.

Still, as the president signed the order, he repeated a sentiment he’s expressed frequently since 2017: "I’ve always felt that the U.N. has tremendous potential. It’s not living up to that potential right now." Realizing that potential will be a big part of Mike’s job as the president’s emissary.

For all its imperfections, the United Nations remains a forum for advancing American interests and challenging our adversaries on the world stage. At this time of global tension and conflict, we need someone smart, tested and clear-eyed representing us there. It’s time to confirm Mike Waltz.