Trump nominates former SEC chairman Jay Clayton as US attorney for Southern District of NY

Clayton served on the SEC during Trump's first term as president

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
President-elect Trump announced Thursday that he is nominating Jay Clayton to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"I am pleased to announce that Jay Clayton, of New York, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during my first term, where he did an incredible job, is hereby nominated to be the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Jay is a highly respected business leader, counsel, and public servant.

President-elect Trump on Thursday nominated Jay Clayton to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"Jay is going to be a strong Fighter for the Truth as we, Make America Great Again," the president-elect added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

