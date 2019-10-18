Expand / Collapse search
Trump nominates Dan Brouillette to replace Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he is ready to move back to Texas and on to the next adventure in life.

President Trump on Friday announced that he is nominating Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry -- who will depart at the end of the year.

"I want to thank Secretary of Energy Rick Perry for the outstanding job he has done. He will be leaving at the end of the year to pursue other interests. Rick was a great Governor of Texas and a great Secretary of Energy. He is also my friend!" Trump tweeted.

"At the same time, I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!" he said.

