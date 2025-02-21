Trump nominates Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan 'Razin' Caine for Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman

President Donald Trump on Friday night nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a "warfighter" with significant interagency and special operations experience," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social announcing the nomination.

$1,300 COFFEE CUPS, 8,000% OVERPAY FOR SOAP DISPENSERS SHOW WASTE AS DOGE LOCKS IN ON PENTAGON

Trump said during his first term, Caine was "instrumental" in the "complete annihilation" of the ISIS caliphate.

"It was done in record setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military ‘geniuses’ said it would take years to defeat ISIS," the president wrote. "General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered."

Trump said despite Caine "being highly qualified and respected," he was "passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden."

TRUMP ISSUES WARNING ABOUT WASTEFUL SPENDING, ORDERS 'RADICAL TRANSPARENCY' AMID DOGE PROBES, REVELATIONS

"But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military," Trump wrote. "Finally, I have also directed Secretary Hegseth to solicit nominations for five additional high level positions, which will be announced soon."

"General Caine embodies the warfighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. I look forward to working with him," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote in a statement to Fox News Friday night.

While it is typical for Joint Chiefs chairmen to remain in their positions during shifts of power, Trump made the decision to find a replacement.

Both Trump and Hegseth gave a nod to the departing chairman, four-star fighter pilot General Charles "CQ" Brown.

"I want to thank General Charles "CQ" Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Trump wrote. "He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family."

Hegseth added Brown served with "distinction in a career spanning four decades of honorable service."

"I have come to know him as a thoughtful adviser and salute him for his distinguished service to our country," he wrote.

The Secretary of Defense has been outspoken about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies adversely affecting military operations, and previously suggested firing Brown and other top leaders.

Hegseth said he is requesting nominations for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff.

"The incumbents in these important roles, Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General James Slife, respectively, have had distinguished careers," Hegseth wrote. "We thank them for their service and dedication to our country. "

Hegseth said the department is also requesting nominations for the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars," he wrote.