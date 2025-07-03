Trump naysayers who predicted economic doom again proven wrong after latest jobs report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Predictions of President Donald Trump bringing economic doom to the U.S. fell flat once again with the release of the latest jobs report Thursday.

The Labor Department reported that employers added 147,000 jobs in June, a figure above the estimate of economists polled by LSEG, who projected 110,000 jobs would be added. The strong and growing economy comes after months of Democrats painting a gloomy picture of America's economic future under Trump.

"The Trump recession is on its way," Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., declared in March.

"Donald Trump is ruining the economy on purpose," complained Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, in April.

LOEFFLER: TRUMP’S ‘ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ COULD CEMENT ECONOMIC LEGACY FOR DECADES

"We'll be paying more for everything – groceries, food, cars, homes, toys, electronics, everything that you buy," he predicted at the time.

Merkley and Schatz did not respond when asked by Fox News Digital whether they stand by their comments.

TRUMP WAGERS US ECONOMY IN HIGH-STAKES TARIFF GAMBLE AT 100-DAY MARK

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., accused Trump of being "irresponsible about the economy" in March, referring to his tariff plan that has since led to trade deals with countries across the globe.

Echoing that sentiment was Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., blasting the tariff plan as "ham-handed."

Jayapal and Markey also did not respond when asked about the current performance of the U.S. economy.

TRUMP, SOUTH KOREA'S NEW PRESIDENT AGREE TO MAKE A DEAL ON TARIFFS THAT WOULD SATISFY BOTH COUNTRIES

Meanwhile, the Trump administration wasted no time in gloating over June's jobs report on Thursday.

"For the FOURTH month in a row, jobs numbers have beat market expectations with nearly 150,000 good jobs created in June. American-born workers have accounted for ALL of the job gains since President Trump took office and wages continue to rise," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The economy is booming again and it will only get better when the One, Big, Beautiful Bill is passed and implemented," she added.