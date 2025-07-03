Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump naysayers who predicted economic doom again proven wrong after latest jobs report

White House celebrates fourth consecutive month of topping market expectations as Democrats' recession warnings fall flat

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Stock market hits record-highs as Trump closes out two weeks of historic wins Video

Stock market hits record-highs as Trump closes out two weeks of historic wins

Fox News' Peter Doocy reports the latest on the president's 'big, beautiful bill' and his recent policy achievements ahead of the Fourth of July from the White House.

Predictions of President Donald Trump bringing economic doom to the U.S. fell flat once again with the release of the latest jobs report Thursday.

The Labor Department reported that employers added 147,000 jobs in June, a figure above the estimate of economists polled by LSEG, who projected 110,000 jobs would be added. The strong and growing economy comes after months of Democrats painting a gloomy picture of America's economic future under Trump.

"The Trump recession is on its way," Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., declared in March.

"Donald Trump is ruining the economy on purpose," complained Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, in April.

LOEFFLER: TRUMP’S ‘ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ COULD CEMENT ECONOMIC LEGACY FOR DECADES

Left: Sen. Ed Markey; Right: President-elect Donald Trump

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., accused President Donald Trump of "toying" with the U.S. economy and said the president's tariff plan is "ham-handed." (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Right: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

"We'll be paying more for everything – groceries, food, cars, homes, toys, electronics, everything that you buy," he predicted at the time.

Merkley and Schatz did not respond when asked by Fox News Digital whether they stand by their comments.

TRUMP WAGERS US ECONOMY IN HIGH-STAKES TARIFF GAMBLE AT 100-DAY MARK

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., accused Trump of being "irresponsible about the economy" in March, referring to his tariff plan that has since led to trade deals with countries across the globe.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, accused President Trump of being "irresponsible about the economy."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, accused President Trump of being "irresponsible about the economy." (Getty Images)

Echoing that sentiment was Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., blasting the tariff plan as "ham-handed."

Jayapal and Markey also did not respond when asked about the current performance of the U.S. economy.

TRUMP, SOUTH KOREA'S NEW PRESIDENT AGREE TO MAKE A DEAL ON TARIFFS THAT WOULD SATISFY BOTH COUNTRIES

Meanwhile, the Trump administration wasted no time in gloating over June's jobs report on Thursday.  

Karoline Leavitt taking questions at the White House on June 30

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrated June's strong jobs report on Thursday. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

"For the FOURTH month in a row, jobs numbers have beat market expectations with nearly 150,000 good jobs created in June. American-born workers have accounted for ALL of the job gains since President Trump took office and wages continue to rise," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

"The economy is booming again and it will only get better when the One, Big, Beautiful Bill is passed and implemented," she added.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

