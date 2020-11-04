Expand / Collapse search
Trump narrows gap in heavily Latino Texas county that Clinton won by 79%

Overall, Trump was projected to win the state and had a 6% lead as of 1 a.m. ET with just over 80 % in

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
President Trump has made up a lot of ground in Starr County, Texas, since 2016 in what once a Democratic stronghold, according to results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the county 79% to Trump’s 17% but in 2020 former Vice President Joe Biden only won by 5% - 52% to Trump’s 47%.

Starr is the most Latino county in the country, according to statistician Thao Nguyen.

“We are witnessing a dramatic and historic realignment,” she tweeted. Recently, Trump has been doing better with Latinos, especially Cuban and Venezuelan Americans who helped him gain strength in Florida. 

